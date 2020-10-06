John Lott: Imagine Treating Ford Like Joe Biden Wants to Treat Ruger

Economist and gun scholar John R. Lott, Jr., used a Wall Street Journal op-ed Monday to ask voters to imagine how American industry would look if we treated the Ford Motor Company the way Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden wants to treat Ruger, Daniel Defense, and Sig Sauer.

Lott lists numerous gun controls Biden wants to implement, then writes of his dismay:

First on Mr. Biden’s list, however, is a proposal to make gun manufacturers civilly liable for misuse of guns they sell. This means people could sue manufacturers and sellers whenever a crime, accident or suicide occurs with a gun. The straightforward result would be to put gun makers out of business.

He is referencing Biden’s desire to repeal or otherwise cripple the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), which protects gun manufacturers from frivolous lawsuits in situations where the guns were legally made and legally sold.

Biden consistently called for getting rid of PLCAA while on the campaign trail during the Democrat primaries, going so far on February 24, 2020, as to say to gun makers, “I’m going to take you down.”

Lott wants American voters to consider what such a position would do the car industry if they were forced to face the frivolous suits a Biden victory would force gun makers to face.

Lott writes:

The National Safety Council estimates that 39,404 Americans died and 4.5 million were injured from car accidents in 2018. Cars are also used frequently to commit crimes.