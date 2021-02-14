12-Year-Old Shoots Alleged Intruder to Save Grandmother

A 12-year-old Goldsboro, North Carolina, boy shot and killed an alleged home intruder Saturday night after that intruder allegedly shot his grandmother.

KIRO reports that two alleged intruders entered the home, both of whom fled when the 12-year-old grandson opened fire. One of the two, 19-year-old Khalil Herring, died the grandson shot him.

ABC 11 reports that officers responded to a 911 call Saturday morning just after 1 a.m. and found the 73-year-old grandmother with a gunshot wound. They discovered Herring “at the intersection of William Street and Elm Street,” noting he was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both the grandmother and Herring were transported to a hospital. The grandmother survived but Herring succumbed to his injuries.

#NEW: A 12-year-old Goldsboro boy fired off shots at two masked robbers who broke in & shot his grandmother, Linda Ellis. One of those robbers died from their injuries. At 6, we speak to the family about the frightening ordeal & give an update on “Miss Linda’s” condition. pic.twitter.com/q7yvwPXS9j — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 13, 2021

