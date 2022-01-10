Constitutional Carry on the Move in AL, GA, FL, NE, and OH

Constitutional carry is currently on the move in five states: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Nebraska, and Ohio.

In Alabama, ABC 33/40 reports that two bills–House Bills 44 and 66–have been filed, each of which would eliminate the need to ask the state government for a permit before being allowed to legally carry a gun concealed for self-defense.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is pledging to work with the the legislature to get constitutional carry to his desk.

On January 5, 2021, Breitbart News reported Kemp press release in which he said, “I believe the United States Constitution grants our citizens the right to carry a firearm – without state government approval. For law-abiding Georgians, their carry permit is the founding document of our nation.”

On December 19, 2021, Breitbart News cited a South Florida Sun Sentinel article noting Florida is on the precipice of doing away with its requirement that law-abiding citizens get a permit from the government in order to exercise Second Amendment rights.

Florida’s move toward constitutional carry is being spearheaded by Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R). His bill would secure constitutional carry and legalize the open carry of firearms for self-defense as well. (Florida is one of a handful of states that does not have open carry.)

The NRA-ILA reports that constitutional carry legislation was put forward in Nebraska on January 5, 2022. The legislation is sponsored by state Senator Tom Brewer (R).

Constitutional carry legislation passed the Ohio Senate in December 2021. The NRA-ILA notes that the Ohio constitutional carry legislation, Senate Bill 215, “Allows a law-abiding adult who is at least 21 years of age, and legally allowed to possess a firearm, to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission….Additionally, this legislation maintains the existing concealed handgun license system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so.”

WKBN 27 observes that the Ohio House had already passed a separate constitutional carry bill, which means the two chambers would have to work together to get the language they want in order to secure passage of a bill eliminating permitting requirements.

Constitutional carry is currently the law of the land in 21 states. Those states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

