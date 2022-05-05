Man Allegedly Tries to Take Officer’s Gun, Gets Shot Dead

A man in Atlanta’s Buckhead community allegedly tried to take an officer’s gun Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. and was shot dead.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports an officer working security in uniform outside of his normal police shift was summoned to Buckhead’s Roasters Rotisserie restaurant.

He arrived and was allegedly confronted by a man who tried to take away his gun.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said, “There was some discussion going on and then immediately there was a struggle. The struggle involved the officers’ gun; the struggle went on for several minutes.”

11 ALIVE notes that the officer requested backup during the struggle and eventually shot the man, fatally wounding him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

