Man Pumping Gas Shoots, Kills Alleged Armed Robber

A man pumping gas in central Phoenix shot and killed an alleged armed robber about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

3TV/CBS 5 reported that a man was pumping gas into his vehicle “at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue” when 24-year-old Aaron Duwan Frazier, Jr., allegedly approached and pulled a gun.

The man pumping gas responded by reaching into his vehicle, grabbing a gun, and firing numerous shots at Frazier.

12 News noted that police were called and officers arrived on scene to find Frazier “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

Frazier was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Breitbart News pointed out that the occupant of a residence in El Mirage, Arizona, shot and killed an alleged home intruder Saturday evening as well.

The deceased alleged intruder was one of four individuals who allegedly attempted to enter the home.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.