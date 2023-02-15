Former Pro Bowler Marcellus Wiley: Blame the Person, Not the Gun

Former pro bowler and current sportscaster Marcellus Wiley responded to the Michigan State University attack by urging people to blame the person who killed three people, rather than blaming the gun he used in kill them.

Wiley posted a video in which he said, “We’ve got to stop blaming the gun and start looking at the humans and the individuals who are now responsible with guns, and unfortunately, like incidents [at Michigan State], irresponsible with those guns.”

He also noted, “If you think about it, you put a gun on the table, it does nothing. It needs a human being to activate.”

Wiley said people claim that banning all guns will make safer schools, streets and communities. But he struck back, saying that will not work because “if you ban all the guns only the bad guys are going to get access to guns, because the bad guys are not going to follow the law.”

This is the 67th mass shooting in 2023, and it’s only February 14th. We have to stop blaming the guns, and start looking at the humans who are irresponsible with guns. #ARGO pic.twitter.com/PGLPlnMJgj — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) February 15, 2023

Ultimately, Wiley said, it is time to “take a look within, take a look around, and let’s trying to be sensible about this and make sure we are putting the responsibility on the human beings, and not just the object.”

