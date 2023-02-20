TSA Airport Screenings Intercepted Over 6,500 Guns in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted more than 6,500 guns in 2022 — a record number of gun interceptions at United States airports.

The Associated Press noted the exact figure of intercepted guns was 6,542, which is “roughly 18 a day.”

They also pointed out that “nearly everyone” caught with a gun in their bag claimed the gun’s presence was an oversight — that they forgot the gun was in their bag or forgot to remove the firearm.

The AP pointed out that the top 10 airports for gun interceptions in 2022 “include Dallas, Austin and Houston in Texas; three airports in Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Phoenix; and Denver.”

TSA administrator David Pekoske suggested the rise in gun interceptions in airports is indicative of more Americans carrying guns now than before: “What we see in our checkpoints really reflects what we’re seeing in society, and in society there are more people carrying firearms nowadays.”

FOX News observed, “With the exception of pandemic-disrupted 2020, the number of weapons intercepted at airport checkpoints has climbed every year since 2010.”

