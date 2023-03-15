Thomas Massie: Biden Pushing Gun Controls That Have Already Failed

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) responded to President Biden’s Tuesday executive order on background checks by noting the president is pushing gun controls that have already failed.

Breitbart News reported Biden bypassed Congress with his executive actions, directing Attorney General Merrick Garland to move the country as close to a universal background check system as possible.

Congress has not passed universal background checks, and one of the reasons for that is because a gun registry is necessary in order for universal background checks to work. On April 28, 2021, the National Shooting Sports Foundation noted, “The glaring problem with universal background checks is they are unenforceable without a mandatory national firearm registry.”

Biden’s executive order also focused on red flag laws, gun storage, and investigating the marketing methods used by gun manufacturers.

Biden plans to use an executive order Tuesday to move the country closer to universal background checks and other controls that Congress has refused to pass. https://t.co/uddg9pi1vY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 14, 2023

The Associated Press noted that Biden’s order also “[mandates] better reporting of ballistics data from federal law enforcement for a clearinghouse that allows federal, state and local law enforcement to match shell casings to guns.”

FOX News pointed out that Rep. Massie indicated Biden’s focus on the ballistic fingerprinting of guns was more or less a focus on “science fiction.”

Massie outlined Maryland had ballistic fingerprinting requirements for time, then dropped them because the state was spending millions on the idea but not solving any crimes. (On November 8, 2015, Breitbart News explained that Maryland dropped its ballistic fingerprinting requirement after spending five million dollars without zero results.)

Massie also noted Biden’s other gun controls–universal background checks, red flag laws, gun storage requirements, etc.–already exist in California, where they are failing miserably.

Joe Biden’s gun control proposals include supporting legislation to limit Americans to purchasing only one firearm a month. https://t.co/QuyrhDQ9hY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 27, 2020

He said, “[California has] got a higher-than-average mass public shooting per capita and they’ve got some of the strictest gun laws.”

Massie added, “In fact, [Biden] went to Los Angeles County. Unless you’re White and well-connected, you probably can’t get a permit to carry a concealed firearm there. Fewer than 1-in-5,000 have a concealed carry permit in Los Angeles County.”