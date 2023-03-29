Joe Biden Asks Americans to Pressure Congress to Ban ‘Assault Weapons’

President Joe Biden urged Americans to figure out which members of Congress do not support an “assault weapons” ban and pressure them to do so in another push for gun control Tuesday.

“The majority of the American people think having assault weapons is bizarre, it’s a crazy idea,” he said, per the Hill.

Biden noted that he could not do any more on “assault weapons” via executive action, so he urged Americans to figure out where their representatives stand on the issue and pressure them.

WATCH–Biden: I’ll Pass the Assault Weapons Ban Before I’m Done

He said, “Because I want you to know who isn’t doing it, who isn’t helping. Put pressure on them.”

Biden asserted there is “a moral price to pay for inaction.”

On February 7, 2023, Breitbart News pointed to an ABC/Washington Post poll which showed that the majority of Americans oppose an “assault weapons” ban.

The poll was conducted with 1,003 adults January 27–February 1, 2023, and 51 percent of respondents opposed such a ban.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News.