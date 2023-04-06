Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) responded to fake active shooter and bomb threats in her state by calling for investigations and prosecutions of those behind the threats.

“Bomb threats were made across schools, all around the state of New York,” NBC 5 reported on April 5. Multiple threats were made on Wednesday.

Moriah Central School was one of the targets of the fake threats. An NBC 5 reporter said on Wednesday, “New York State police swept the building multiple times…but did not find a bomb.”

Students had to be brought outside the school in order for the school to be swept. Therefore, it represented a complete disruption of their day.

Rep. Stefanik addressed the fake threats, saying:

These soulless criminals are using illegal fear tactics to create chaos in schools across my district in Upstate New York and the North Country. They must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for committing these shameful, illegal acts. I am thankful for our local and state law enforcement who are working to investigate these threats, so perpetrators will be brought to justice. I stand with our students, parents, teachers, and school officials who are working tirelessly to care for the safety of these children.

Fake threats have been occurring around the country, most recently in Michigan and before that in Georgia.

On December 1, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) reacted to active shooter threat hoaxes in Georgia by pointing out that he provided funds that allowed schools to add good guys with guns or aspects of security to school systems around the state.

Kemp made clear:

As the father of three daughters, the possibility of an active school shooter is a concern that I ask God to guard against every day. That is why we provided $30,000 for campus security to every single public school in the state my first year in office and why we have followed up with further school security grants since then. By the end of this year, we will also have trained over 400 school resource officers and provided them with further supports.

Kemp pointed out that the FBI is pursuing those who made the hoax calls, describing the calls as “acts of domestic terrorism.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.