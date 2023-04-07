Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Nashville to support the “Tennessee Three,” each of whom voted against a school safety bill yesterday that seeks to place an armed guard in every school.

The three lawmakers, Reps. Gloria Johnson (D), Justin Jones (D), and Justin Pearson (D), voted against the school safety bill on the same day that votes were scheduled to remove them from office for allegedly breaking House rules.

The Tennessee House voted to expel two of the lawmakers — Jones and Pearson — while Johnson narrowly missed being expelled as well.

On Friday, USA Today reported that Harris will travel to Nashville to be with Johnson, Jones, and Pearson.

Harris said, “Six people, including three children, were killed last week in a school shooting in Nashville. How did Republican lawmakers in Tennessee respond? By expelling their colleagues who stood with Tennesseans and said enough is enough. This is undemocratic and dangerous.”

WATCH: Protesters Greet Rep. Gloria Johnson:

The Christian school, which was attacked on March 27, lacked an armed resource officer. The bill Johnson, Jones, and Pearson, voted against Thursday morning would place an armed guard in every school and “allow private schools to partner with local police for school security efforts, and require Tennessee Department of Homeland Security agents to be placed in each county to evaluate and support school safety plans in both public and private schools.”

Tennessee Capitol Protesters: “NRA Kills Kids” and “It’s All Your Fault”:

