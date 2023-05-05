WATCH: Older Brother Opens Fire When Younger Brother Answers Door

A Long Beach, California man traveled to North Ogden, Utah, rang his estranged brother’s doorbell on April 27, then shot his brother to death when he answered the door.

The Daily Mail reports that the 66-year-old California man shot 65-year-old Scott Roberts and also shot Roberts’ wife, Jodi, then set their home on fire.

Jeffrey Roberts, 66, killed his estranged brother and also shot his sister-in-law before setting fire to their home in Utahhttps://t.co/tNcv2jjG1L — 21 South News (@21SouthNews) May 5, 2023

Ring.com footage of the incident was just released.

Scott and Jodi’s daughter, Kelsey Turner, said the 66-year-old “was estranged from [his younger brother] but the motive for the horrific incident remains unclear.”

The Daily Mail notes that Scott and Jodi were having dinner inside the home when the 66-year-old brother rang the doorbell. There was a brief amount of small talk between the two brothers, centering on their mother, then the 66-year-old drew a handgun and began firing.

The Standard-Examiner noted that neighbors heard the gunshot and called police.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office indicated that officers who responded to reports of shots fired “came under immediate fire upon arrival.” Three of the officers returned fire and the 66-year-old California man was killed.

