Police: Armed Intruder Shot, Detained by Two Armed Homeowners

An armed intruder in an McDonald County, Missouri, home was discovered by two homeowners around 9:30 a.m. and confronted, shot, and detained for police.

FOX News reported the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office indicated the intruder fired first and was then shot by both homeowners.

McDonald County Sheriff Rob Everson said, “The homeowners entered the house to find a man barricaded in a room. The burglar fired a shot at the homeowners from a handgun [and] the homeowners, who were both armed with handguns, returned fire, striking the burglar with a gunshot in each thigh.”

The wounded intruder was identified as 62-year-old James F. Garrett.

Ozarks First noted Garrett was transported “to a Joplin hospital and charged with burglary, 1st-degree assault, and armed criminal action.”

No charges are anticipated against the homeowners.

