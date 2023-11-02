Florida’s Roof EZ is giving away an AR-15 rifle and a turkey to everyone who purchases a new roof during the month of November.

The company is calling it a “Roof and Gobble” special:

Someone must’ve reported our post… but don’t worry, the November special “Roof and Gobble” is still going!!! Ἶ Posted by ROOF EZ on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

NBC 2 quoted Roof EZ president Jason Polly saying, “The turkey will get you all sitting at the table so you can spend time together. The roof will protect your home, and the AR-15 will protect your family.”

Polly explained he got the idea from a special that was advertised in Alabama. He said, “I figured, hey, we’re in Florida. This is the most Florida thing you can do. Let’s do it.”

He added, “Everybody needs an AR-15,” Polly said. “The world’s a crazy place right now, and they can get a roof and an AR-15 for protection on both ends, why not?”

Polly also stressed the importance of gun safety, suggesting getting a new gun — an AR-15 in this case — is an opportunity to practice safe use.

