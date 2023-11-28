Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged intruder was hospitalized after a Frisco, Texas, homeowner opened fire on him Sunday night just after 8 p.m.

FOX 4 reported police received a 911 call about “suspicious activity” shortly after 8 p.m. The caller said a suspect had taken a ladder from the back of the house and broken a window with it.

As responding officers approached the home they heard gunshots.

WFAA noted officers then “found 18-year-old Clinton Montgomery inside the house with a gunshot wound.” The officers determined Montgomery was allegedly trying to enter the home when he was shot.

Montgomery was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment. He is charged with “burglary of a habitation,” which WFAA indicates can carry up to 20 years in prison in Texas.

