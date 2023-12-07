Biden Pushes ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban After UNLV Handgun Attack

President Joe Biden released a statement calling for an “assault weapons” ban following Wednesday’s University of Nevada, Las Vegas, handgun attack.

Breitbart News reported that UNLV attacker killed three people and left a fourth critically wounded. And CNN reported the gunman was a “67-year-old career college professor.” It was later learned that the 67-year-old had applied to be a professor at UNLV “but was not hired,” according to ABC News.

When Biden released his statement, facts about the UNLV attack, including the description of the shooter–a professor–and the type of gun used–a handgun–were not known. Yet Biden pushed for a ban on “assault weapons” anyway.

Biden’s statement said, in part:

For all the action we have taken since I’ve been President, the epidemic of gun violence we face demands that we do even more. But we cannot do more without Congress. Republican lawmakers must join with Democrats in Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, pass a national red flag law, enact universal background checks, require the safe storage of guns, and advance other commonsense measures that will help stem the tide of gun violence.

He ended the statement by referencing the UNLV shooting and also the killing spree that Shane James allegedly carried out in San Antonio and Austin, Texas,

The New York Post noted that Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar indicated James allegedly used “a large caliber handgun,” another fact that was not known when Biden stepped forward to call for an “assault weapons” ban.

