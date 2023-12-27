A 30-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed while driving the day after Christmas in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that police received reports of a vehicle crash “in the 4800-block of West Thomas Street” around 8:44 p.m. Tuesday. They responded to find a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head behind the wheel of a vehicle that had hit two others.

The woman was deceased.

Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman fleeing the deceased woman’s vehicle after the crash.

Breitbart News noted at least 18 people were shot in Chicago during the first two days of the Christmas weekend alone, and two of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

A homicide database maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times indicates that 580 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through December 26, 2023.

In other news, a concealed carry permit holder foiled an alleged armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Chicago, shooting and killing one of the suspected robbers, according to reports.

CWB Chicago reported that the incident occurred just prior to 5:00 p.m. “in an alley behind the 1700 block of West Cortez,” and that one of the alleged robbers was fatally wounded. The deceased is a 19-year-old man who was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest and pronounced dead upon arrival.

The concealed carry permit holder is a 68-year-old man.

