Report: 8 Wounded After 3 Suspects Open Fire at Philadelphia Bus Stop

Eight teenagers were reportedly shot and wounded while waiting at a Philadelphia SEPTA bus stop on Wednesday afternoon.

WHYY reported that “three suspects [exited] a dark blue 2019 Hyundai Sonata and [opened] fire at people waiting at the bus stop.”

Approximately 30 shots were fired in the attack.

Eight high school students were injured in the incident, two of them critically, reports say.

WATCH/BREAKING: Surveillance video of this afternoon’s 2:57pm shooting of 8 students was at Northeast Philadelphia bus stop. ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ hope someone can somehow identify the Hyundai & 3 shooters or know who drives this car with a temporary paper tag. As driver waits. pic.twitter.com/Qzond61LK9 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 7, 2024

ABC 6 noted that one of the critically wounded students is a 16-year-old boy who was shot nine times.

Wednesday afternoon’s shooting is the fourth Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) shooting in “less than a week.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.