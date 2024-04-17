Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Metal: $4,000 Accuracy for Under $900

The Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Metal full-size 9mm pistol delivers $4,000 accuracy for a price tag of less than $900.

The M&P M2.0 Metal full-size is the crème de la crème of the wildly popular M&P lineup. It differs from other M&P pistols in that its frame is constructed of metal instead of polymer, yet it remains nearly identical in weight: 30 ounces unloaded, which is only one ounce more than the M&P M2.o full-size polymer.

The M&P M2.0 Metal full-size ships with a 17-round magazine, for 17+1 rounds of target or self-defense ammunition, and standard three-dot fixed sights. The slide is pre-cut for the addition of an optic and the gun has ambidextrous slide-forward levers.

Ergonomically, the shape and grip texture of the M&P M2.0 Metal full-size locks into the shooter’s hand. The pistol feels good when you lift it out of the box and comes up on target quickly at the range.

The trigger is remarkable. And the accuracy…the accuracy is literally hard to believe for a pistol in this price range.

To put in plainly, the M&P M2.0 Metal full-size delivers Staccato and Watchtower Apache accuracy for roughly one-fourth of the price. (The manufacturer’s suggested retail price on the M&P M2.0 Metal full-size is $899.)

We passed the M&P M2.0 Metal full-size around one day at the range, to ensure we were not simply getting lucky, and everyone who shot it loved it and the accuracy that came with it.

Smith & Wesson has been making guns since 1852. Those many years have brought the world renowned guns like the Model 29 .44 Magnum, the .38 Special snub-nosed lineup, the 686 .357 Magnum revolver, and the M&P polymer pistol series, just to name a few. And the M&P M2.0 Metal full-size proves that Smith & Wesson is still making excellent firearms over 170 years after the company opened its doors.

