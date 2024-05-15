Turks and Caicos: Fifth American Tourist Arrested for Ammo in Luggage

Another U.S. tourist was arrested at Turks and Caicos’ Hamilton Airport for allegedly having ammunition in her luggage on Monday.

CBS News reported that the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police said, “A visitor was arrested at the Howard Hamilton International Airport yesterday [May 13th] after ammunition was allegedly found during a routine security check.”

The name of the arrested individual was not released and neither was her U.S. state of residence. However, NBC 10 Boston noted the tourist was reportedly a woman.

It is not known if the arrested individual made an admission related to the alleged ammunition found. The previous four U.S. tourists have commented that they brought the ammunition accidentally.

U.S. tourist Tyler Wenrich was on trial in Turks and Caicos for having ammunition in a bag at the same time that the fifth U.S. tourist was arrested on Monday.

The three other U.S. tourists facing ongoing legal action in Turks and Caicos are Michael Lee Evans (Texas), Bryan Hagerich (Pennsylvania), and Ryan Watson (Oklahoma).

