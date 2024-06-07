A report from the Tennessee Star indicates that Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old transgender woman who shot and killed six people on March 27, 2023, bought her guns with federal grant money.

CNN noted that Hale bought a total of seven guns “between October 20, 2020, and June 6, 2022,” and all were legally purchased.

The Tennessee Star quoted 99.7 WTN afternoon radio host Brian Wilson noting that Hale allegedly “took money from an education grant she received to purchase her weapons and to pay for training at a local gun range.”

Hale hid the guns in her family home and, a day after the heinous shooting, but her parents said they were unaware. They thought Hale had a bought one gun in the past, then sold it.

But Hale had guns and she took three of them with her to carry out the heinous attack. And despite numerous establishment media reports, including CNN, which claimed Hale “was in possession of an AR-15 military-style rifle” in the school, she did not possess an AR-15 rifle during the attack.

Breitbart News explained that Hale carried an AR-pistol, a handgun, and a carbine. Still shots from security cameras in the school indicated the carbine–a Kel-Tec SUB2000–was the firearm she used as she roamed the halls, searching for would-be victims.

On June 7, 2024, Breitbart News pointed to a different report by the Tennessee Star, based on handwritten papers found in Hale’s car after the attack on the school was over. In all, the Star has nearly four dozen pages of the handwritten notes, in which Hale alleged wrote about her “imaginary penis.”

According to the Star, a local newspaper whose editor-in-chief is former Breitbart contributor Michael Patrick Leahy, Hale, a biological female, allegedly wrote, “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male.”

