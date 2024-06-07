Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old transgender who shot six people to death at a Nashville Christian school March 27, 2023, left behind handwritten notes allegedly focused on her “imaginary penis,” according to a report from Tennessee Star.

The Star obtained nearly four dozen pages of Hale’s hand-written notes on Wednesday. The notes were found in her vehicle following the attack on the school.

According to the Star, a local newspaper whose editor-in-chief is former Breitbart contributor Michael Patrick Leahy, Hale, a biological female, allegedly wrote, “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male.”

She allegedly claimed that being raised as a girl was “torture” and added, “I finally found the answer – that changing one’s gender is possible.”

“I hate parental views; how my mom sees me as a daughter – and she’d not bear to want to lose that daughter because a son would be the death of Audrey,” Hale reportedly observed.

She reflected on the advent of puberty blockers in 2007, regretting that she did not get them then.

So the trans terrorist school shooter did it for exactly the reasons we thought: a delusional psychopath radicalized by trans propaganda. And this long-delayed release was a purely political cover up. Biden’s FBI helped suppress it. We knew it all along. https://t.co/wEw5QXReus — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 7, 2024

The Daily Mail noted that Hale, who identified as Aiden instead of Audrey at the time of the shooting, reportedly wanted a penis so she could have sex with a female.

The handwritten material shows that Hale apparently played with a stuffed male doll and another doll just 16 days before killing six people at the Nashville Christian school. She pretended the dolls were having sex, specifically acting as if the male doll represented her.

After playing with the dolls she purportedly wrote, “God, I am such a pervert. I waste too much time in my fantasies.”

