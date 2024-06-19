A review of psychiatric evaluation documents from Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) reportedly show the 28-year-old transgender, Audrey Hale, who killed six at a Nashville Christian school had thoughts of “shooting a bunch of people.

The VUMC documents were reportedly reviewed by a member of the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department on June 1, 2023.

According to the Tennessee Star, the documents showed Hale had “thoughts of killing Dad…and struggles with mental health.”

The documents also showed Hale had “recent thoughts of going into a school and shooting a bunch of people.”

It is not certain when Hale was evaluated by VUMC, but the Star did note that she “left the care of her first psychologist in 2019 and began receiving care from other VUMC mental health professionals.”

On June 8, Breitbart News reported that Hale wanted to kill her father after killing six at Covenant School in Nashville on March 27, 2023. In a post-attack interview between police and the transgender’s parents, the father was told that Hale wanted to slash his tires to prevent him from leaving the house so she could come there after attacking the school and kill him.

