Transgender Nashville Christian School Shooter Wanted to Return Home and Kill Her Dad After Massacre

Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old woman who believed she was a man and shot and killed six at a Nashville Christian school on March 27, 2023, wanted to return home after the attack and kill her father.

On Friday, Brian Wilson of 99.7 WTN afternoon radio released portions of an interview between Metro Nashville Police Department investigators and Hale’s parents, and the Tennessee Star published the transcript.

In the interview, police asked Hale’s father and mother if they were aware that Hale was fixated on transitioning and asked if she ever expressed homicidal tendencies.

Her father, Ronald, said, “None of her therapists ever felt that they had, like, a duty to warn anybody.”

The police investigator then noted that Hale was consumed with the Columbine tapes.

“[Hale] said something along the lines of how she felt close to [the Columbine shooters], how she could empathize with them and how they felt. And she went and bought the tapes and the books,” the investigator said. “So I was curious if you guys ever heard about this, that they ever mentioned, if she ever mentioned these things to you guys at all?”

Hale’s mother, Norma, said she did not know about that.

A bit further into the exchange, the investigators talked about Hale’s journals specifically, noting that she was very scheduled and methodic.

Speaking to Ronald, an investigator said, “On one schedule, she wants to wake up early in the morning to slash dad’s tires before the incident happened. She wanted to create a diversion after the incident to make it out of the school but to come back and harm dad, I believe kill you is what she…”

A second investigator finished the thought, saying to Ronald, “We’ll be open, it was, she wanted to kill you.”

The investigators revealed there were times when Hale would record herself sneaking up behind her dad, practicing how she would harm him, and then retreat to her room.

On June 7, 2024, Breitbart News noted a Tennessee Star report that said Hale left behind handwritten notes allegedly focused on her “imaginary penis.”

Hale, a biological woman, allegedly wrote, “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male.”

Police officers cornered Hale on the second floor of the Covenant School and neutralized her just minutes after she had shot and killed six innocents.

WATCH: Bodycam Shows Take Down of Nashville Christian School Shooter

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

