District Judge Rules New Jersey’s AR-15 Ban Unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan pronounced New Jersey’s AR-15 ban unconstitutional on Tuesday.

Sheridan reached his decision by weighing New Jersey’s “assault weapons” ban in light of two Supreme Court cases, Heller (2008) and Bruen (2022).

He wrote, “The AR-15 Provision of the Assault Firearms Law is unconstitutional under Bruen and Heller as to the Colt AR-15 for use of self-defense within the home.”

The New Jersey Monitor noted that Sheridan indicated that Bruen, specifically, “makes any categorical ban on weapons that are commonly used for self-defense unconstitutional.”

However, Sheridan allowed the “high capacity” magazine ban contained within New Jersey’s “assault weapons” ban to stand.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin (D) said he would appeal Sheridan’s ruling on AR-15s.

