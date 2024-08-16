The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued an order Thursday reversing a stay issued against an injunction against California’s “1-in-30” ban.

The “1-in-30” ban prohibits law-abiding Californians from buying more than one semiautomatic, centerfire rifle or handgun in a month.

In light of the Ninth Circuit’s order, “1-in-30” is blocked from enforcement unless or until further judicial action changes things.

FPC LEGAL ALERT: One day after oral arguments, the Ninth Circuit has REVERSED the stay pending appeal in our lawsuit challenging California's gun rationing law.

The case is Nguyen v. Bonta, filed by Firearms Policy Coalition against California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Previously, when a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit granted a stay of the injunction pending appeal, Judge Ryan D. Nelson dissented, writing:

I would deny the stay pending appeal because Defendants are not likely to prevail on the merits. “[W]hen the Second Amendment’s plain text covers an individual’s conduct, the Constitution presumptively protects that conduct.” Bruen, 579 U.S. 1, 17 (2022). As the district court properly concluded, the right to buy a firearm is covered by the plain text of the Second Amendment. Moreover, under Bruen, no historical analogue permits California’s regulation.

On August 15, 2024, Nelson’s view won the day and the stay was lifted, thereby blocking enforcement of “1-in-30”.

