A report from the Washington Post, confirmed by the Associated Press, claims the alleged Apalachee High School attacker’s mother warned the school of an “extreme emergency” half an hour before shots rang out.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that the 14-year-old attacker’s aunt, Annie Brown, said the boy’s mom “spoke with a school counselor and urged them to ‘immediately’ find her son to check on him.”

The Tennessee Star noted that the Post zeroed in on text messages that “show that the school and family were in contact about [the mental health of the 14-year-old].”

A week before the shooting, Brown had allegedly informed a relative that the alleged attacker was having “homicidal and suicidal thoughts.”

On September 5, 2024, the day after the Apalachee High School attack, the 14-year-old’s father, Colin Gray, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder, among other things.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) explained that the charges “stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son … to possess a weapon.”

GBI called for communities across the state to encourage students “across this state to contact a member of their school faculty with any and all concerns of suspicious behavior that they may see.”

