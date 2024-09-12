Report: Three Wounded During Shooting in Downtown Dallas

Three people were reportedly wounded when shots rang out in the Continental Building in downtown Dallas, Texas, around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Details on the incident are scant.

USA Today reported that the three injured persons were transported to the hospital for treatment.

KERA News noted that police “[have] no information on a suspect.”

