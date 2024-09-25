Kamala Harris supported a city-level proposition to ban the possession of handguns when she was District Attorney of San Francisco.

The ban was contained in Proposition H.

On November 4, 2005, the Mercury News reported, “Although Mayor Gavin Newsom has not taken a position, several of the city’s most liberal leaders are supporting the far-reaching ban — including District Attorney Kamala Harris and four supervisors who are listed as sponsors.”

The ban supported by Harris was structured so as to require city residents to hand over all handguns within four months.

The New York Post noted that the ban was “approved by San Francisco voters on Election Day 2005, but struck down by state courts before it could take effect.”

On September 18, 2024, Breitbart News pointed out that Harris also supported firearm storage gun control while San Francisco DA. She went so far as to inform San Francisco residents that being a legal gun owner would not bar police from searching their homes to check for gun control compliance.

Harris said, “…just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home…doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.