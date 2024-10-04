Donald Trump will speak at an NRA event about the peril the Second Amendment faces from Kamala Harris/Tim Walz’s gun control plans.

The event will be held October 22, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

The Hill quoted NRA CEO Doug Hamlin saying, “This election is a pivotal one for America’s gun owners. Kamala Harris and her far-left allies have big plans to erode Second Amendment protections.”

Hamlin added, “Donald J. Trump has proven himself a fighter for Americans’ right to keep and bear arms. We are excited to have him speak at our Defend the 2nd event and to support his return to the White House in January.”

Breitbart News was at the NRA’s Annual Meetings in May when Trump spoke to the audience, stressing his conviction that it is time for “a great restoration of American freedom.”

Knowing the left’s presidential ticket would feature more gun control, he said, “Let there be no doubt, the survival of our Second Amendment is very much on the ballot. It’s under siege.”

He continued, “We need the Second Amendment for safety. Forget about going hunting and all the things you do — we need it for safety. Because you know the bad guys are not giving up their guns. The bad ones are not giving up their guns.”

On Thursday, Breitbart News noted that Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz bragged about his close relations with well-known gun control activists.

Walz said, “David Hogg is a good friend of mine.”

