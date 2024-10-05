WATCH: Video Shows Judge Trying to Hide Under Desk as Sheriff Allegedly Shot Him

Surveillance video shows District Judge Kevin Mullins trying to hide under his desk as Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines was apparently in the process of fatally shooting him.

Breitbart News reported that Stines allegedly shot Mullins numerous times while inside the judge’s chambers on September 19, 2024.

A heated argument preceded the shooting.

On October 4, 2024, the New York Post noted that surveillance video showed Stines pull a gun and allegedly point it toward Mullins’ head following the argument.

Mullins raised his hands and tried to turn away and, at one point, attempted to hide under his desk. “The sheriff then approached the judge — who was under his desk — and shot him twice at close range before leaving the chambers where Mullins served for 15 years.”

The subject matter of the argument that preceded the shooting has not been revealed, but Kentucky Detective Clayton Stamper confirmed that “Stines’ daughter’s phone number saved in the judge’s phone.”

As Breitbart News reported in September, “Stines surrendered to authorities, was arrested without incident, and is cooperating with investigators.”

