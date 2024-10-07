During a 60 Minutes interview that aired Monday, Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris made clear she owns a semiautomatic handgun and she has fired it.

Harris first began talking about owning a gun during the 2019 Democrat primary season when she received pushback on her gun control agenda and her opposition to teachers being armed for classroom defense.

She alluded to owning a gun again while being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on September 19, 2024. Harris said, “I’m a gun owner…” and Oprah gasped as if it were new news, even though Harris began talking about owning a gun in 2019.

The Hill noted that on 60 Minutes, Harris made clear that her firearm is a semiautomatic Glock handgun. She said she has “had it for quite some time,” and she fired it “at a shooting range.”

The left has increasingly vilified semiautomatic handguns during recent years, especially semiautomatic guns that take detachable magazines. Glock handguns are semiautomatics that take detachable magazines.

