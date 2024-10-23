Alleged Intruder Dies at Hospital After Homeowner Shot Her

An alleged intruder died Tuesday at the hospital after an Albuquerque, New Mexico, homeowner shot her shortly before 4:00 a.m.

KOB reported that the homeowner called 911 about 3:45 a.m. and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed to the scene.

Upon arriving, deputies found the alleged intruder, who was in critical condition.

The Albuquerque Journal indicated the intrusion suspect was a woman.

She was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died, KRQE noted.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

