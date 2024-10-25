Chicago: Concealed Permit Holder Shoots Alleged Carjacker

A concealed carry permit holder opened fire on a group of alleged carjackers Thursday morning, striking one of them in the arm and leg.

WBBM reported that the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. and that the 47-year-old concealed permit holder was sitting in his vehicle when a group of alleged carjackers attacked.

The alleged carjackers sprayed the concealed permit holder with an unknown type of “chemical agent,” which prompted the permit holder to open fire.

CBS News noted that the alleged carjacker who was hit by bullets was 16 years old and was “taken to Christ Hospital” for treatment.

The other alleged carjackers were able to steal the concealed permit holder’s car and flee the scene.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.