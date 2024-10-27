Numerous reports indicate the terrorist who carried out an attack in Israel on Sunday morning was shot and killed by bystanders.

Breitbart News reported that a truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel early Sunday, killing one person and injuring at least 36 people, six of them seriously.

The Jewish News Syndicate noted that the attack occurred “near Glilot, north of Tel Aviv in central Israel.”

Following the attack, the driver climbed out of the truck “with a knife and was shot by armed bystanders.”

YNet identified the driver as Rammi Natur, “an Arab citizen of Qalansawe in central Israel.”

All Israeli News spoke to eyewitness Shuki Green, who said, “We got off the bus and we are a group of retirees from Mizrahi Bank. Some had already gotten off and some hadn’t. I was off. Then a truck came and drove between the fence and the bus. Luckily the bus prevented the truck a bit. There were screams and a cloud of dust. The truck driver had a knife in his hand and was trying to get out of a truck and was shot.”

