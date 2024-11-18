Sixty-six-year-old Ahmad Alkhalaf was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas, at a gas station while meeting a 19-year-old woman to sell an iPhone via Facebook marketplace.

FOX 4 identified the woman as Amaya Medrano and said the shooting occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. “in the middle of the afternoon at an Oak Cliff gas station just off I-35 and South Marsalis Avenue.”

Resource officers at Felix G. Botello Elementary School heard the gunshots and ran toward them and found Alkhalaf lying on the ground beside a pickup truck.

Alkhalaf was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

WFAA reported that Medrano now faces capital murder charges.

Police had surveillance video of the shooting and were able to identify and apprehend Medrano by matching the “distinct tattoos on her face and neck to her social media accounts.”

