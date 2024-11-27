Facebook indefinitely suspended Smith & Wesson’s account Friday, and on November 27 the renowned gunmaker responded by praising Elon Musk’s defense of free speech via the X platform.

Smith & Wesson’s account posted on X: “Despite our extensive efforts and resources spent on trying to adhere to Facebook’s ever-changing community guidelines on firearms, our account was suspended indefinitely on Friday, November 22nd, 15 years after its original creation.”

The gunmaker posted the alert they received from Facebook on Friday and it simply says, “We suspended your Page.”

Smith & Wesson added, “In an era where free speech and the right to bear arms are under constant attack, we want to thank Elon Musk and X for supporting free speech and our constitutional rights guaranteed by the 1st and 2nd Amendments.”

Force Recon Marine vet and Department of Defense contractor Chad Robichaux used an X post to comment on Facebook’s suspension of Smith & Wesson, writing:

Facebook removed one of America’s most historic and iconic brands, who has empowered citizens for over 170 years and responsibility [sic] informed millions on facebook for 15 years. Public spaces like Facebook should offer a free and fair space in a capitalist market. These platforms operate under privileges and protections by the USG as a “public space”. If they want to function as an editorial they should hold the responsibility of one.

Robichaux added, “Bring S&W back”

