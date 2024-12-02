California Homeowner Shoots Alleged Intruder During Thanksgiving Weekend

A homeowner in Sacramento, California, shot and wounded an alleged intruder around 3:00 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

Recordnet.com reported the incident occurred in a residential area “in the 7200 block of Chandler Drive” and that the homeowner shot as the alleged intruder was breaking glass to try to enter the home.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a statement:

Just after 3 PM on Friday, November 29, 40-year-old Emelio Correa approached a home on the 7200 block of Chandler Drive and began breaking the windows to gain entry. The homeowner, who was home with his family, yelled at the intruder several times to stop. Still, Correa refused, continuing to try to break windows and get inside. The homeowner, fearing for his safety and that of his family, shot at Correa from inside the residence, striking Correa in the hand.

After being shot, Correa was able to flee to another home, make entry, and steal a vehicle.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies located Correa and a “lengthy vehicle pursuit” ensued. A PIT maneuver was eventually used to stop Correa, and he was arrested.

Correa was charged with multiple felony counts.

