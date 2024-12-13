New Jersey attorney general Matt Platkin (D) was ridiculed on social media after bragging about filing a lawsuit against Glock handguns.

Breitbart News reported that Platkin and Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison (D) are leading a coalition of 12 other attorneys general and the District of Columbia in litigious action against Glock.

The suit is over the criminal use of switches that convert semiautomatic Glock handguns into fully automatic firearms. Glock does not make the switches, and their use in the United States is already illegal, but the attorneys general claim Glock needs to change the way their guns are made so that the switches will not work.

Platkin announced the lawsuit on X on December 12, 2024, writing: “I just sued Glock to put the homemade machine gun industry out of business. The days of an Austrian company putting profits ahead of the safety of American residents and law enforcement officers are over.”

Not The Bee monitored responses to Platkin’s announcement and posted a number of them to show how badly he was ridiculed.

One of the responses: “It takes a special kind of stupid to publicize a case that you have a 100% chance of losing,”

Another X user wrote, “The taxpayers in your state should seize all of your personal assets to pay for the tax dollars you’re wasting in an obviously frivolous lawsuit.”

Yet another X user noted, “I’m sure you realize that Glock does not make the switches. So this “lawsuit” is actually “malicious prosecution” and “lawfare.”

Parkland father Ryan Petty pointed out:

And Texas Gun Rights noted:

The National Shooting Sports Foundation commented on the lawsuit, noting, “Attorneys General Platkin and Ellison and the other colluding states ignore the fact that these devices aren’t produced by GLOCK, Inc., or any other firearm manufacturer,” the Foundation said. “In fact, they are largely illegally imported from China or illegally manufactured by criminals. GLOCK, Inc., has actively cooperated with federal, state and local law enforcement to combat this illegal activity.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.