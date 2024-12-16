Gun Control Activist David Hogg Running for Vice Chair of DNC

Gun control activist David Hogg is running for the position of vice chair of the Democrat National Committee.

ABC News quoted Hogg:

I think this role is a great way of, for one, bringing newer voices into the Democratic Party…I just want to be one of several of those voices to help represent young people and also, more than anything, make sure that we’re standing up to the consulting class that increasingly the Democratic Party is representing instead of the working class.

On November 20, 2024, Breitbart News noted that Hogg expressed concern over the exodus of young men from among Democrat ranks.

Hogg used an X post to explain:

Breitbart News observed that it was not just numerous young men that Democrats lost, but young minority men and young minority women as well.

Writing at Real Clear Politics, Manhattan Institute Paulson policy analyst Neetu Arnold pointed out that Hispanics and Asian Americans “shifted to the right” and voted for Trump. While the percentage that these demographics shifted varied from state t0 state, “the election results revealed that racial and ethnic minorities are not as loyal to the [Democrat] Party as previously believed.”

On November 10, 2024, the Associated Press ran a column titled, “Young Black and Latino Men say They Chose Trump Because of the Economy and Jobs.”

ABC News noted, “More than half of young men under 30 voted for President-elect Donald Trump in November, a major increase from 2020.”

As he vies for DNC vice chair, Hogg “hopes that extreme candor and commitments to those groups will not only rebuild but expand the party.”

