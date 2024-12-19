Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, waived extradition and will face charges in New York.

Breitbart News reported Mangione was taken into custody at an Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s on December 9 after police received a call reporting a man who matched the photos circulated by the New York Police Department.

Mangione was subsequently charged in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was killed Wednesday, December 4, at 6:44 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. However, his attorney fought extradition during arraignment.

NBC News is now reporting that Mangione has waived extradition and is en route to New York, where he will be charged.

On Tuesday, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg indicated he was aware of Mangione’s plans to waive extradition and said the suspect would be “brought to New York forthwith.”

Federal charges against Mangione are “expected to be unsealed later today.” CNN reported.

Breitbart News noted that at that time of Mangione’s apprehension he had a gun in his possession, the ballistics of which matched shell casings found at the scene of Thompson’s death.

