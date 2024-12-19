A Lake Wales, Florida, homeowner shot an alleged intruder Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. then held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

WFLA reported the homeowner awoke to the sounds of dogs barking and discovered an alleged intruder, 34-year-old Cameron McGuire, had entered his house.

FOX 13 noted the homeowner noticed McGuire was allegedly holding “some of his child’s belongings inside the home.”

The homeowner told McGuire to “freeze” but he continued walking toward the homeowner, at which point the homeowner fired a shot, striking McGuire in the leg.

Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez commented on the incident, saying, “This homeowner is a law-abiding citizen and had every right to protect his family. Cameron McGuire should be thankful today that he is alive and in jail. Hopefully, this was his wake-up call.”

McGuire was released from a Florida prison in February and has an “extensive criminal record.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.