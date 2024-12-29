Democrat-Run Philadelphia: Over 1,000 Shooting Victims in 2024

More than 1,000 people were shot — fatally and non-fatally combined — in Democrat-run Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during 2024.

WHYY reported that homicides were down in Philly during 2024 compared to 2023.

As of December 25, 2024, the city had accumulated “847 nonfatal and 220 fatal shooting victims,” for a total of 1,067 victims.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (D) commented on the gun violence, saying, “Every shooting and homicide in Philadelphia personally pains me as your mayor and my administration.”

Parker added, “It pains me because every homicide victim was somebody’s son, brother, father, uncle, daughter, sister, mother, and aunt. These are human beings that we are talking about, and not statistics.”

The Philadelphia Police Department released the total number of homicides in the city through December 28 as 261, including firearm and non-firearm homicides.

