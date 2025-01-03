A Colorado law that went into effect January 1, 2025, requires guns in vehicles to be kept in locked containers.

USA Today reported on the law taking effect, noting “any handgun stored inside an unoccupied vehicle in Colorado must be in a locked, hard-sided container that is out of plain view, and the vehicle also must be locked, with some exceptions.”

Breitbart News pointed out numerous new gun controls go into effect in California on January 1, 2025, among them a law that requires licensed gun dealers to warn would-be gun purchasers of the alleged dangers of gun ownership.

USA Today noted another California gun control that went into effect on January 1, 2025, strengthens a pre-existing law against buying more than one handgun in a month. The new law, AB 1483, does this by “[removing] an exemption for private party transactions.”

California leads the nation in gun control and Colorado has been leaning more and more toward adopting California-style gun controls. Beginning July 1, 2025, Coloradans who want a concealed carry permit will have to take an eight-hour training course as part of their certification process.

