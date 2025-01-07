Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Bill to Abolish the ATF

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) has introduced legislation to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The bill is H.R. 129 and it comes at a point when Republicans are just weeks away from holding the House, Senate and White House.

Newsweek noted Boebert’s push to do away with the agency is the latest in line of Republican pushes to see the agency undone.

For example, in November 2024, Rep. Eric Burlison (R) called for the agency to be abolished as well.

On November 25, 2024, Breitbart News reported that Burlison told FOX News the ATF is “a disaster.”

He said, “For several decades they’ve been a disaster agency [which has] been violating the Second Amendment.”

The ATF issued numerous rules during the Biden/Harris administration, one of which criminalized owners of legally purchased AR-pistol stabilizer braces. Another one of the ATF’s rules declared that 80 percent complete firearm frames are firearms and therefore can only be acquired via background checks. Yet another ATF rule circumvented Congress via new regulations against private gun sales.

On January 2, 2024, Breitbart News pointed out that Biden’s ATF director, Steven Dettelbach, tendered his resignation effective January 18, 2025, two days before Trump retakes the White House.

Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms chairman Alan Gottlieb cheered the resignation, saying, “That’s one less person Trump will have to fire after he takes office, and it is one less gun prohibition lobbyist on the government payroll.”

