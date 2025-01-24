The 17-year-old alleged attacker who shot and killed one at Antioch High School on Wednesday went into a bathroom and posted photos to social media just before opening fire.

Breitbart News reported that 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante was killed when the alleged attacker, Solomon Henderson, opened fire with a 9mm handgun. Another student was wounded but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Henderson shot and killed himself after allegedly shooting the two innocents.

ABC News noted that Henderson posted photos to social media before carrying out the heinous act.

ABC News pointed to a source, who indicated “a Pinterest account linked to Henderson features photos of past school shooters, including the shooters from Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas.”

Police believe Henderson may have had contact with the 15-year-old student who shot a teacher and fellow student to death at Abundant Life Christian School last month.

