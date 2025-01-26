Phoenix Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder

A Phoenix, Arizona, homeowner shot and fatally wounded an alleged intruder Friday night around 8:30 p.m.

KTAR reported the homeowner called 911 and told the dispatcher “he shot a man inside his house.”

Police arrived to find a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

YourValley.Net noted the homeowner was taken into custody for questioning, then released after providing details to police. The case will soon “be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.”

On January 16, 2025, Breitbart News pointed out a Fairfax, Virginia, homeowner also shot an alleged intruder, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5 DC noted that the Fairfax homeowner called 911 and “was still on the line when he opened fire.” The alleged intruder was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

