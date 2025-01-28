Shooting at Indiana Grocer Leaves 2 Civilians Dead and 2 Officers Injured

A Monday evening shooting in an Elkhart, Indiana, grocery store left two civilians dead, and two police officers were injured while exchanging gunfire with the suspect outside the store.

NBC News reported that police received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m., alerting them to the shooting. Responding officers found two deceased persons inside the store and then engaged the suspect outside.

Two officers were wounded during the gunfight, one of whom was treated and released and the second of whom is in stable condition.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office released updated information about the fatal shooting incident at Martin's… Posted by Elkhart Police Department on Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Erin Swary was in the store during the incident and she told WNDU, “Then we heard a pop. And honestly, I thought it was a balloon. Call me crazy, but I thought it was a balloon. After that, I would say there were six to eight more shots, just one right after another.”

The Elkhart Police Department released a statement on the incident, noting that the shooting suspect was killed while exchanging gunfire with police.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is overseeing the investigation into the incident and no further threat is believed to exist. They are interviewing witnesses but also ask that anyone with information on the incident “contact the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.”

