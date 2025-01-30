Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety threw a tantum Thursday after a three-judge panel for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a handgun purchase ban for 18-20 year-olds is “unconstitutional.”

Breitbart News reported ruling, noting that it was handed down unanimously in Reese v. ATF.

Plaintiffs in the case included the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Conference:

The three judge panel consisted of Judge Edith Hollan Jones, a Ronald Reagan appointee; Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, a George W. Bush appointee; and Judge Rhesa Hawkins Barksdale, a George H.W. Bush appointee.

Jones wrote for the majority, noting, “In sum…[statues which ‘prohibit Federal Firearms Licensees]…from selling or delivering handguns to adults under the age of twenty-one. and their attendant regulations are unconstitutional in light of our Nation’s historic tradition of firearm regulation.”

Everytown went into tantrum mode shortly after the ruling was handed down and posted X, saying, “RECKLESS: The Fifth Circuit ruled that the federal law prohibiting licensed gun dealers from selling handguns to individuals under 21 is unconstitutional. This decision comes from the same court that wanted to give domestic abusers under restraining orders the right to have guns.”

Everytown’s Janet Carter responded to the ruling by saying, “Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens…We hope the federal government will fight this reckless ruling by seeking rehearing en banc, or taking the case directly to the Supreme Court.”

Carter did not mention that many of the “teens” for whom gun violence is prevalent are gang-age “teens” in cities like Baltimore, Chicago, Memphis, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

