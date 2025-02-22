Police: New York Jets Player Targeted, Robbed at Gunpoint

An unidentified New York Jets player was “targeted” and robbed at gunpoint in Morristown, New Jersey, last weekend, according to a report quoted by FOX News.

NJ.com noted that the Jets player was with someone else who was robbed as well.

The Morristown Department of Public Safety observed:

On Saturday, February 15th, at approximately 8:00 am, the Morristown Bureau of Police responded to several 911 calls reporting an alleged armed robbery in the Windmill Pond section of town. A witness reported seeing a group of unidentified males exit a dark-colored SUV and rob two individuals in a second vehicle at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly took money and personal items before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.

The Morristown DPS “immediately responded” to the incident and launched an investigation, saying, “At this time, it is believed this was an isolated incident, as it appears the victims were targeted and followed from Manhattan.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New Jersey 6th in the nation for gun control stringency. Controls in the state include a red flag law, universal background checks for handgun purchases, gun storage laws, concealed carry permit requirement, an “assault weapons” ban, a bump stock ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and ghost gun regulations.

